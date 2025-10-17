Support Us Button Widget
City

Join the Stream Team and make a splash

October 16, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
Richland County Stormwater.jpg

Volunteers can earn community service hours while helping protect local waterways.

Photo provided by Richland County Stormwater

Richland County Stormwater is looking for college students and curious citizens to help keep local waterways clean and healthy.

Whether you’re studying environmental science, teaching future scientists, or simply love nature, the Stream Team is a great way to get involved — once or on an ongoing basis.

Volunteers should be:

  • Comfortable working in water (up to waist-high)
  • Able to lift up to 50 lbs and work in hot or rainy conditions
  • Good note-takers and team players

Interested? Contact Julianne Warren for more info.

