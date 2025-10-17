Join the Stream Team and make a splash

Richland County Stormwater is looking for college students and curious citizens to help keep local waterways clean and healthy.

Whether you’re studying environmental science, teaching future scientists, or simply love nature, the Stream Team is a great way to get involved — once or on an ongoing basis.

Volunteers should be:



Comfortable working in water (up to waist-high)

Able to lift up to 50 lbs and work in hot or rainy conditions

Good note-takers and team players

Interested? Contact Julianne Warren for more info.

Learn more