Level Fitness coming to Brentwood Park

Cason Development Group announced Level Fitness will be the inaugural tenant for Brentwood Park, located near A.C. Flora High School in Forest Acres. The new commercial building also has space for a restaurant, wine bar, or an office tenant.

The idea for Level Fitness came from Columbia-based trainers Hannah Buckner and Lilly Greenhalgh and will span 2,295 sqft in Suite C on the ground floor.

The target opening date is late October to early November. The duo is currently operating from a temporary location at 2801 Devine St. Their offerings include Lagree Fitness training, hot yoga, hot-mat Pilates, and personalized sessions.