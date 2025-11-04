Support Us Button Widget
Food

Two Vista restaurants earn spots in inaugural MICHELIN Guide American South

Columbia’s fine-dining scene gets a boost as two Vista staples earn a spot in the MICHELIN Guide.

November 4, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Di Vinno Rosso-4078.png

Di Vinno Roso offers an extensive wine list to pair perfectly with your meal. | Photo by COLAtoday

The Capital City officially joined the MICHELIN map this week. In the inaugural guide covering six Southern states, two Vista restaurants were named to the list of “Recommended” eateries.

Di Vino Rosso

For 20 years, Di Vino Rosso in the Vista has held a spot on Columbia’s short list of fine dining restaurants. Executive chef and partner Mike Deevey showcases a variety of Italian dishes, like the Gnocchi Divino, featuring hand-rolled potato dumplings, and the Crispy Pork Osso Buco, which frequently appears in online reviews. Plan a date night and make your reservation.

Motor Supply Co-4055.png

The Motor Supply entrance is tucked into a parking lot off Gervais Street. | Photo by COLAtoday

Motor Supply Co. Bistro

On the wall in Motor Supply, you’ll notice a “Meet the Farmers” board that highlights where the meats and produce are sourced. The farm-to-table menu blends American, French, Italian, and Asian cuisine, with dishes like Manchester Farms quail and Pan-Seared S.C. Golden Tilefish with Carolina Gold rice. The menu changes with the seasons, so take a look before you make your reservation.

South Carolina had a strong showing overall, with four restaurants earning One MICHELIN Star — Scoundrel in Greenville (recently featured at The Local Palate event at the Columbia Museum of Art), and Malagón, Vern’s, and Wild Common in Charleston. Charleston also claimed all three of the state’s Bib Gourmands, awarded for great food at a great value.

