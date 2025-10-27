Who ya gonna call? Jot down contact info for these Midlands resources

We ain’t afraid of no ghost — but we are scared of sewage backup, power outages, and potholes. We rounded up a few resources to answer the age-old question posed by “Ghostbusters": Who ya gonna call?

Note: Columbia residents can report most non-emergency issues through MyCOLASC — the city’s new service request app where you can upload photos, map locations, and track your request from start to finish.

If there’s something strange…

Drainage issues | For water or sewage backup, or other drainage problems, call City of Columbia Water Customer Care at 803-545-3300.

Animal collection | Call Richland County Animal Services at 803-576-2461 for animal pickup on public roads, or Lexington County Public Works at 803-785-8201 for dead animals in Lexington County.

...in your neighborhood

Barking dogs | If it isn’t a mischievous spirit keeping you up at night, but your neighbor’s pooch instead, contact Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387 or Lexington County Animal Control at 803-785-8149.

Potholes | Stop swerving and submit a street repair request through MyCOLASC, or report state highways to SCDOT at 855-467-2368.

If there’s something weird…

Environmental health problems | Call the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) or Department of Public Health (DPH) at 803-898-3432 for issues such as mosquito control, public swimming pool concerns, or hazardous indoor air quality. You can also submit a complaint form online.

Freon trash pickup | Freon is even more toxic than ectoplasm. To schedule pickup of household items that contain Freon — like refrigerators, freezers, and AC units — call City of Columbia Solid Waste at 803-545-3800.

...and it don’t look good

Tree concerns | Citizens are responsible for trees on their own property, but the city will take care of issues on public land and your power company if it interferes with power lines. For fallen trees or broken limbs, submit a request through MyCOLASC.

Power issues | For streetlight outages and downed power lines, call Dominion Energy at 888-333-4465 or use its online outage map .

Have a spooky situation not covered above?