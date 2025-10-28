Support Us Button Widget
Just how bad is the traffic in Columbia?


Spoiler alert: Traffic isn’t great. We dove into the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s congestion data so you don’t have to.

October 28, 2025 • 
David StringerJessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg

Mid-day traffic on Gervais Street in front of the State House.

Photo by COLAtoday

What would you do with 48 hours? Sit in traffic, apparently. That’s the average time Columbans lost to traffic congestion in 2024, which is 16% worse than the year before. That may have something to do with the Carolina Crossroads project at Malfunction Junction.

By the numbers

According to a recent report from Texas A&M Transportation Institute, a trip that would take 20 minutes without traffic takes...

  • 23 minutes with traffic
  • 23 minutes in the peak direction
  • 27 minutes to plan for a punctual arrival

When is the worst time to drive in Columbia?

Traffic is at its worst between 2 and 6 p.m. on weekdays. In the morning, 7-8 a.m. can also be dicey.

But the hands-down worst time to commute? 4 p.m. on a Friday. 3.3% of Columbia’s weekly delay happens around then.

When is the best time to drive in Columbia?

Technically, that would be around midnight. But if you work a nine-to-five, here’s our advice:

  • Head to work by 6 a.m. or wait until 9 a.m.
  • If you can leave work early, head out by 1 pm. Monday-Thursday and 12 p.m. on Fridays.
  • If your boss is watching, you’ll need to stay at your desk until at least 6 p.m. Or grab a nearby bite from a happy hour spot, and wait out the traffic until 7 p.m.

What about public transit?

Bus, light rail, or boat — pick your ride. At least you aren’t footing the gas bill.

Bicycling is also a great option. Good for traffic congestion... and your calves. Once the Lake Murray-to-Downtown Trail opens, the cycling option might become more realistic.

