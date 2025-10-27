The local wish list: What Columbia readers say we’re missing

Forget the franchises — this time, we asked readers what kinds of local businesses they’d like to see more of in the Midlands. The answers? Readers dreamed up everything from a French bakery and an Ethiopian restaurant to a mid-sized music venue and a cozy stationery shop.

Dining

Global dining options | Readers called for more international cuisine in Columbia, including an Ethiopian restaurant (“Ethiopian food!!” wrote Robin C.) and a French bakery serving fresh pastries and coffee.

Healthy lunch spots | Virginia J. suggested “healthy lunches like Asian bowls,” and another reader echoed the call for a Just Salad-style café.

Rush’s in Blythewood | Heidi C. kept it simple: “Rush’s in Blythewood.”

Shops, boutiques, and retail

Locally owned stationery store | Caroline E. said she’d love a locally owned stationery shop, not a big-box craft store, but a cozy place where people could browse, journal, and gather to create together.

Bookstores | Gena B. and Virginia J. both called for more independent bookstores to join Cola’s book scene.

Children’s consignment boutique | Laurel G. said she’s “dying to get a high-end children’s consignment boutique” in Columbia, a spot for quality, curated finds for kids.

Apple Store | Jeff P. made the college-town case: “With 47,000 students at USC, surely we rate an Apple Store?!”

Health and fitness

Hot yoga | “Hot yoga. Live teacher — not sauna-room yoga,” wrote Heidi N., summing up what many are craving in the fitness community.

Local gyms | From Lifetime Fitness to a YMCA in Lexington, readers are asking for more local options to work up a sweat, preferably closer to home.

Entertainment and nightlife

Music venue | “All the bands I want to see go to Charlotte, Charleston, or Asheville,” wrote Matt O. A midsize venue would fit in nicely with our live music venues.

Listening lounge | Tan B. wants a lounge for live music or a DJ — plus more boutiques for better shopping and even pedal or trolley pubs for group fun.