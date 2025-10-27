Support Us Button Widget
Business

The local wish list: What Columbia readers say we’re missing

Columbia readers shared their wish list of new businesses they’d like to see in the Midlands.

October 27, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Aerial view of Main Street District buildings at sunset

Readers shared the kinds of local businesses they’d love to see more of across Columbia — from bakeries to bookstores and beyond. | Photo via Main Street District

Forget the franchisesthis time, we asked readers what kinds of local businesses they’d like to see more of in the Midlands. The answers? Readers dreamed up everything from a French bakery and an Ethiopian restaurant to a mid-sized music venue and a cozy stationery shop.

Dining

Global dining options | Readers called for more international cuisine in Columbia, including an Ethiopian restaurant (“Ethiopian food!!” wrote Robin C.) and a French bakery serving fresh pastries and coffee.

Healthy lunch spots | Virginia J. suggested “healthy lunches like Asian bowls,” and another reader echoed the call for a Just Salad-style café.

Rush’s in Blythewood | Heidi C. kept it simple: “Rush’s in Blythewood.”

Shops, boutiques, and retail

Locally owned stationery store | Caroline E. said she’d love a locally owned stationery shop, not a big-box craft store, but a cozy place where people could browse, journal, and gather to create together.

Bookstores | Gena B. and Virginia J. both called for more independent bookstores to join Cola’s book scene.

Children’s consignment boutique | Laurel G. said she’s “dying to get a high-end children’s consignment boutique” in Columbia, a spot for quality, curated finds for kids.

Apple Store | Jeff P. made the college-town case: “With 47,000 students at USC, surely we rate an Apple Store?!”

Health and fitness

Hot yoga | “Hot yoga. Live teacher — not sauna-room yoga,” wrote Heidi N., summing up what many are craving in the fitness community.

Local gyms | From Lifetime Fitness to a YMCA in Lexington, readers are asking for more local options to work up a sweat, preferably closer to home.

Entertainment and nightlife

Music venue | “All the bands I want to see go to Charlotte, Charleston, or Asheville,” wrote Matt O. A midsize venue would fit in nicely with our live music venues.

Listening lounge | Tan B. wants a lounge for live music or a DJ — plus more boutiques for better shopping and even pedal or trolley pubs for group fun.

