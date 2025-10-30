Support Us Button Widget
City

Beat the end of daylight saving scaries with these activities in Columbia


The sun may be setting earlier, but Columbia still has plenty to do.

October 30, 2025 • 
David StringerDanielle Johnson
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop copy 2.png

Enjoy a sunset, rooftop view of Main Street. | Photo by COLAtoday team

When the sun clocks out early, Columbia doesn’t have to. As Daylight Saving Time ends, the days get shorter — but that gives us more reason to make the most of the dark.

Night climb at Capital City Climbing

This rock climbing gym is open until 8 p.m. seven days a week, if you’re looking for a fun activity after dark.

Pickleball after dark

At 24 Hour Pickleball, you can book time slots around the clock through the app and participate in tournaments.

Take a cooking class

From bread making to Pasta for Two and Mediterranean Couples Class— head to Let’s Cook Culinary kitchen classroom to escape the dark.

Relax at a wine bar

Unwind from a long workday at one of Columbia’s wine bars.

Attend a local event

Our events calendar features things happening in and around Cola every single day, no matter when the sun sets.

More from COLAtoday
Fall-Back-Fest-19
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg
City

Just how bad is the traffic in Columbia?
Spoiler alert: Traffic isn’t great. We dove into the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s congestion data so you don’t have to.
October 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Aerial view of Main Street District buildings at sunset
Business
The local wish list: What Columbia readers say we’re missing
Columbia readers shared their wish list of new businesses they’d like to see in the Midlands.
October 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A pothole in the middle of concrete, filled with water.
City

Who ya gonna call? Jot down contact info for these Midlands resources
Don’t be afraid. Concerns about everything from flood damage to environmental health can be solved by getting in touch not with the Ghostbusters, but with these Midlands resources.
October 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A graphic that says "Their perfect gift is on this list. Our holiday gift guide just dropped." surrounded by images of gift tags.
Small Business
COLAtoday’s 2025 holiday gift guide: 90+ finds for everyone you love
Including gifts for significant others, retirees, holiday parties, young people, and gifts that ship fast.
October 24, 2025
 · 
Emily Shea-Owen
Tree Lighting Vista 1.png
Events
Vista Lights celebrates 40 years
Vista Lights returns Nov. 20 with live music, local vendors, and the annual tree lighting to kick off Columbia’s holidays.
October 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2023 Boo-26.jpg
Events
5 family-friendly Halloween happenings
Celebrate spooky season with Halloween happenings around Columbia, from trunk-or-treat trails to eerie zoo nights and family carnivals.
October 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gingerbread House.jpg
Events
The South Carolina Gingerbread House Competition returns for year three
Get out your rolling pins + roll up those sleeves, Soda Citizens because the South Carolina Gingerbread House Competition is back with its annual gingerbread house competition benefit.
October 22, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
4Y3A0456.jpg
Education
It’s Homecoming weekend at USC
USC’s Homecoming Weekend returns Oct. 24–26 with events, tailgates, and a Saturday showdown vs. Alabama.
October 21, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Methodical opening-0447.png
Food
Methodical Coffee opens in the BullStreet District
Methodical Coffee is now soft open in Columbia’s BullStreet District, serving drinks while its bakery nears completion.
October 21, 2025
 · 
David Stringer