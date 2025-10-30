Beat the end of daylight saving scaries with these activities in Columbia

When the sun clocks out early, Columbia doesn’t have to. As Daylight Saving Time ends, the days get shorter — but that gives us more reason to make the most of the dark.
Night climb at Capital City Climbing
This rock climbing gym is open until 8 p.m. seven days a week, if you’re looking for a fun activity after dark.
Pickleball after dark
At 24 Hour Pickleball, you can book time slots around the clock through the app and participate in tournaments.
Take a cooking class
From bread making to Pasta for Two and Mediterranean Couples Class— head to Let’s Cook Culinary kitchen classroom to escape the dark.
Relax at a wine bar
Unwind from a long workday at one of Columbia’s wine bars.
Attend a local event
Our events calendar features things happening in and around Cola every single day, no matter when the sun sets.