Learn more about how our Municipal Equality Index score has changed over time

Every year, the Human Rights Campaign releases a Municipal Equality Index which dives into municipal laws, policies, and services to score the city’s inclusivity of LGBTQ+ people. Here’s how we did over the last three years:





Let’s break down how we got here… and how that score may change.

Non-discrimination laws

This category awards up to 30 points based on whether LGBTQ+ discrimination is prohibited by law in areas of employment, housing, and public accommodation. We’ve maintained a score of 20 out of 30 from 2020 to 2023.

Municipality as employer

Cities as employers can achieve up to 28 points by meeting certain guidelines for ensuring an inclusive workplace and benefits.



2020 score: 15

2021 score: 20

2022 score: 20

Services and programs

This section has 12 available points for the city’s efforts to include LGBTQ+ communities in services and programs.



2020 score: 5

2021 score: 10

2022 score: 5

Law enforcement

This section has 22 available points and looks at the relationship between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community.



2020 score: 12

2021 score: 22

2022 score: 22

Leadership on LGBTQ+ equality

This section has eight available points and looks at city leadership’s commitment to advocacy and inclusion. We’ve kept all eight for the last three years.

Looking ahead

The past three years suggest that our city’s equality score is in flux. While we won’t know our 2023 score until December, now is a good time to reflect on current laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ communities.

Here are some recommendations from the HRC for how we could increase our 2022 score: Either the state, county, or municipality could enact laws against employment discrimination. The city could provide transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits and domestic partner benefits to its employees. And the city could reinstate its LGBTQ+ Liaison present in 2021.

If you want to get involved, here are some local organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community.

