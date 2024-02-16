NOMA Warehouse and Re-Find launch Night Shift

After closing their Cottontown NOMA Warehouse location, owners Mazie Cook and Beth Lawson are keeping their creative spirit alive through a new venture with Re-Find, a popular vintage shop relocating to Rosewood.

The collaboration gives birth to “Night Shift,” a Friday night market slated to run monthly from March to October. Set in Re-Find’s spacious new venue on South Edisto Street, Night Shift aims to be a hub for over 50 full-time and pop-up vendors, offering a mix of vintage treasures, artisan crafts, food, and drinks, alongside live music and entertainment.

The market promises not only a unique shopping experience but also serves as a platform for local artists and makers to showcase their work, demonstrating a commitment to revitalizing Columbia’s arts scene.