Richland County considering a $2.2 billion Transportation Sales Tax for proposed road projects over 15 years

Richland County Council is considering a new $2.2 billion Transportation Sales Tax for road projects over 15 years. The needs assessment draft list includes 100+ projects, but final projects and funding aren’t set in stone.

Goals

All of the projects aim to fall under three categories:

Community investment



These projects aim to improve transportation infrastructure for citizens and businesses, making roads safer and more reliable for commuting. Think — road improvements, resurfacing, intersection upgrades, and transportation options for growing neighborhoods.

County advancement

Projects focusing on enhancing major roadways + expanding transportation infrastructure to support economic growth. They aim to align with the county’s strategic goals for equitable development.

COMET enhancement

Funds from the penny tax will help support and sustain the operations of the COMET

Proposed projects

The State focused on some of the most expensive proposed road development projects — here are five:



Work to separate rail lines from Assembly Street ($300 million)

Widening portion of U.S. 76 near Lake Murray ($63.5 million)

Widening Spears Creek Church Road in Pontiac ($62 million)

Widening Langford Road between Blythewood’s Main Street + Hardscrabble Road ($59 million)

Widening Broad River Road between Interstate 26 and Chapin Road ($46 million)

District 6 Councilman Don Weaver shared with WLTX that though the proposed projects will be funded by the extended Penny Tax, there would be no increase in taxes for residents — if they’re currently paying a penny, it would remain the same.

Voters may decide on the extension of the Penny Tax come Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the general election and the City Council must finalize plans by Aug. 15 to meet the ballot deadline.

Take a look at the article we wrote last year that highlights some notable projects that are completed, underway, and upcoming.