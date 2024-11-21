Support Us Button Widget
City

Shop Road Extension plans progress

Richland County is expected to advance Shop Road Extension Phase 2 with a $2.57 million service order, adding 1.4 miles and a bridge over Mill Creek.

November 21, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 3.06.57 PM.png

The Shop Road extension will eventually ease the connection the Garners Ferry Road.

Photo via Richland County

Richland County is one step closer to connecting Shop Road and Garners Ferry Road, with plans advancing for Phase 2 of the Shop Road Extension.

Pending approval of a $2.57 million service order, the 1.4-mile project will include a bridge over Mill Creek, linking to Montgomery Road. The three-lane extension aims to reduce detours and ease congestion while minimizing disruption to area neighborhoods.

The $24 million phase will cover permitting, stormwater planning, and traffic studies, supporting the long-term vision of enhanced business and truck connectivity. Public input will follow detailed design completion.

More from COLAtoday
Sheperd Hotel-9656.jpg
Development
Groundbreaking at the Sheperd Hotel
Work is underway at the Shepherd Hotel in the Vista, transforming Columbia’s historic fire station into a boutique hotel set to open in 2025.
November 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Parking pay station in Columbia, SC
City

Parking reform in Columbia: Here’s what’s changing
Columbia plans to modernize parking with higher rates, extended enforcement, and upgraded kiosks.
November 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
AC-879
Airports and Transportation
Allegiant Air is bringing two new nonstop flights to Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)
This spring, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will add two new nonstop routes to Florida thanks to one of the largest service expansions in Allegiant Air’s history.
November 19, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Beam Hall-9640.jpg
Real Estate
Be the Broker: Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus in Columbia, SC
The 17-acre Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus on North Main Street is relocating, offering a unique redevelopment opportunity.
November 18, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Capgemini.jpg
Business
Richland County approves public-private partnership to boost economic growth
Richland County is transitioning to a public-private partnership (P3) model to boost job growth, attract businesses, and mirror successes like Greenville’s Fluor Field revitalization.
November 18, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Christmas tree lighting Columbia SC
Play
Winter events happening in and around Columbia
Check out winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Columbia in this seasonal guide.
November 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Arts
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2024, we are getting a jump on our 2025 contest.
November 15, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer
Golden Girls NL version.png
Play
Pack your bags for one of these unique places to stay in and around Columbia
From cottages to treehouses, our area is full of unique places to stay that offer guests a break from traditional motels and hotels.
November 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Cayce Announces $2.1 M Gift.png
City
$2 million was donated to the City of Cayce to build a new visitor’s center
The Boyd Foundation gifted the City of Cayce $2.1 million for the building of a new visitor’s center outside of the 12,000 Year History Park.
November 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Big Apple-4891.jpg
Culture
Which locations around Columbia deserve a historical marker?
Historical markers are physical signs, plaques, and statues that commemorate a significant place or event. Where would you like to see a historical marker around Columbia?
November 13, 2024
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto