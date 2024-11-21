Shop Road Extension plans progress

Richland County is one step closer to connecting Shop Road and Garners Ferry Road, with plans advancing for Phase 2 of the Shop Road Extension.

Pending approval of a $2.57 million service order, the 1.4-mile project will include a bridge over Mill Creek, linking to Montgomery Road. The three-lane extension aims to reduce detours and ease congestion while minimizing disruption to area neighborhoods.

The $24 million phase will cover permitting, stormwater planning, and traffic studies, supporting the long-term vision of enhanced business and truck connectivity. Public input will follow detailed design completion.