City

Spark creativity this summer

February 25, 2026
CMA camps.jpg

Summer just got more colorful — and inspiring — for young artists.

Photo provided by Columbia Museum of Art

The Columbia Museum of Art offers summer camps that combine hands-on art making with access to world-class collections. Kids can create in fully equipped studios while exploring masterpieces that spark their imagination.

Highlights include:

  • Guided, high-quality art instruction
  • Inspiration from the museum’s world-class collections
  • A fun, social, and creative summer experience
  • Members enjoy early registration, discounted rates, and special museum perks

Give your young artist a summer to remember.

