Spark creativity this summer

The Columbia Museum of Art offers summer camps that combine hands-on art making with access to world-class collections. Kids can create in fully equipped studios while exploring masterpieces that spark their imagination.
Highlights include:
- Guided, high-quality art instruction
- Inspiration from the museum’s world-class collections
- A fun, social, and creative summer experience
- Members enjoy early registration, discounted rates, and special museum perks
Give your young artist a summer to remember.