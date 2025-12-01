Support Us Button Widget
Stamp your passport to a night of art and elegance

December 1, 2025
This year’s gala caps off a year of reflection, innovation, and joy.

The Columbia Museum of Art is set to light up the night on Friday, Jan.16 with its landmark 75th Anniversary Gala.

This spectacular evening marks a triple celebration: the museum’s 75th anniversary, the culmination of its yearlong gallery lighting project, and the grand unveiling of the newly reinstalled collection galleries — a highlight not to be missed.

Guests will embark on a global journey through the CMA’s Collection, with galleries spanning Asian, American, European, and modern + contemporary art. As they travel from “country” to “country,” attendees can mingle and make memories while enjoying fine dining, drinks, and lively entertainment inspired by the world’s cultures.

This is more than a gala — it’s a chance to experience the museum in a whole new light, celebrate international art, and toast to 75 years of creativity, community, and culture.

Travel the world of art

