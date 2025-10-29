Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
City

Step into the bold world of Keith Haring at the Columbia Museum of Art

We recently visited the Keith Haring: Radiant Vision exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art — and it’s an experience that truly lives up to its name.

October 29, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
COLAtoday 10.30 CMA.gif

From bold lines and bright colors to messages of love, equality, and activism, every piece feels alive with energy.

Photo by Victor Johnson, provided by Columbia Museum of Art

When we visited the Columbia Museum of Art for Keith Haring: Radiant Vision, we were immersed in a world alive with color, movement, and meaning. The exhibition showcases Haring’s unmistakable style and enduring message of love and activism.

Highlights include:

  • Vibrant drawings, silkscreens, and posters spanning his prolific career
  • Iconic imagery like radiant babies, barking dogs, and dancing figures
  • Powerful themes exploring equality, community, and hope
  • Rare pieces that capture his influence on pop culture and social change

We left inspired by how Haring turned public art into a universal language of joy and resistance. Keith Haring: Radiant Vision is on view through Feb. 15, 2026, at the Columbia Museum of Art.

Experience Radiant Vision

More from COLAtoday
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg
City

Just how bad is the traffic in Columbia?
Spoiler alert: Traffic isn’t great. We dove into the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s congestion data so you don’t have to.
October 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Aerial view of Main Street District buildings at sunset
Business
The local wish list: What Columbia readers say we’re missing
Columbia readers shared their wish list of new businesses they’d like to see in the Midlands.
October 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A pothole in the middle of concrete, filled with water.
City

Who ya gonna call? Jot down contact info for these Midlands resources
Don’t be afraid. Concerns about everything from flood damage to environmental health can be solved by getting in touch not with the Ghostbusters, but with these Midlands resources.
October 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A graphic that says "Their perfect gift is on this list. Our holiday gift guide just dropped." surrounded by images of gift tags.
Small Business
COLAtoday’s 2025 holiday gift guide: 90+ finds for everyone you love
Including gifts for significant others, retirees, holiday parties, young people, and gifts that ship fast.
October 24, 2025
 · 
Emily Shea-Owen
Tree Lighting Vista 1.png
Events
Vista Lights celebrates 40 years
Vista Lights returns Nov. 20 with live music, local vendors, and the annual tree lighting to kick off Columbia’s holidays.
October 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2023 Boo-26.jpg
Events
5 family-friendly Halloween happenings
Celebrate spooky season with Halloween happenings around Columbia, from trunk-or-treat trails to eerie zoo nights and family carnivals.
October 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gingerbread House.jpg
Events
The South Carolina Gingerbread House Competition returns for year three
Get out your rolling pins + roll up those sleeves, Soda Citizens because the South Carolina Gingerbread House Competition is back with its annual gingerbread house competition benefit.
October 22, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
4Y3A0456.jpg
Education
It’s Homecoming weekend at USC
USC’s Homecoming Weekend returns Oct. 24–26 with events, tailgates, and a Saturday showdown vs. Alabama.
October 21, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Methodical opening-0447.png
Food
Methodical Coffee opens in the BullStreet District
Methodical Coffee is now soft open in Columbia’s BullStreet District, serving drinks while its bakery nears completion.
October 21, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
VoodooLexington-InTheBlack-019 Large.png
Food
Voodoo Brewing Co. Lexington to celebrate Grand Opening
Voodoo Brewing Co. Lexington will host a grand opening on Friday, Nov. 7, serving Pennsylvania-brewed craft beers, local food, and hosting community events downtown.
October 20, 2025