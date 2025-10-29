Step into the bold world of Keith Haring at the Columbia Museum of Art

When we visited the Columbia Museum of Art for Keith Haring: Radiant Vision, we were immersed in a world alive with color, movement, and meaning. The exhibition showcases Haring’s unmistakable style and enduring message of love and activism.
Highlights include:
- Vibrant drawings, silkscreens, and posters spanning his prolific career
- Iconic imagery like radiant babies, barking dogs, and dancing figures
- Powerful themes exploring equality, community, and hope
- Rare pieces that capture his influence on pop culture and social change
We left inspired by how Haring turned public art into a universal language of joy and resistance. Keith Haring: Radiant Vision is on view through Feb. 15, 2026, at the Columbia Museum of Art.