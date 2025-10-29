Step into the bold world of Keith Haring at the Columbia Museum of Art

When we visited the Columbia Museum of Art for Keith Haring: Radiant Vision, we were immersed in a world alive with color, movement, and meaning. The exhibition showcases Haring’s unmistakable style and enduring message of love and activism.

Highlights include:



Vibrant drawings, silkscreens, and posters spanning his prolific career

Iconic imagery like radiant babies, barking dogs, and dancing figures

Powerful themes exploring equality, community, and hope

Rare pieces that capture his influence on pop culture and social change

We left inspired by how Haring turned public art into a universal language of joy and resistance. Keith Haring: Radiant Vision is on view through Feb. 15, 2026, at the Columbia Museum of Art.

Experience Radiant Vision