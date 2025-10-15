Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
City

Still Hopes: Where campus energy meets adult life

Retirement communities are redefining what it means to embrace life’s next chapter.

October 15, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
Still Hopes residents sharing coffee and conversation in the lounge

When’s the last time all of your friends were in walking distance from you?

Photo provided by Still Hopes

Remember how easy it was to make friends and find fun things to do back in your college days? Life at Still Hopes feels a lot like that — only better. Here, everyone’s in the same stage of life, ready to connect, try new things, and enjoy each day to the fullest.

Here’s what makes life at Still Hopes so special:

  • Find your people: Build friendships with neighbors who share your interests and experiences.
  • Enjoy easy access to fun: From art workshops and fitness classes to social gatherings, there’s always something happening.
  • Stay active and engaged: Walkable amenities make it simple to get involved and stay connected.
  • Discover new passions: Try a new hobby, revisit an old one, or simply enjoy learning something new.

At Still Hopes, community, curiosity, and connection come together to create a vibrant lifestyle at every age.

Redefine your glory days

More from COLAtoday
763 Meeting Street Antique Mall
Small Business
Happy Hauling: flea markets, trade, vintage, and resale shops in Columbia
Here’s the deal — the flea market and vintage shopping scene is stellar in the Soda City
October 15, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Rendering of a six-story brick and glass building planned for the corner of Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue in downtown Columbia, featuring street-level retail, large windows, and residential balconies above.
Development
Astral Development plans Bull Street + Elmwood project
Astral Development plans a 483,000 sqft mixed-use project at Bull Street and Elmwood, set to break ground in spring 2026.
October 13, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
komiskhrfrrcemmnmo5p.jpeg
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Circus at the Fair.jpeg
Events
Choose your own adventure at the SC State Fair
This year’s theme, Harvesting Happiness, sets the stage for rides, foods, music, and competitions at the SC State Fair.
September 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Professionally decorated front porch featuring pumpkins, flowers, and a fall wreath.
Real Estate
Meet the newest fall trend: Professional porch decorators
If you’re short on time this season, this may just be the perfect solution.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Amelia Grooms
LazyDaisy_Interior_Landscape(Photo by CITY SOCIAL).jpeg
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
September 26, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
April 2016-0027.JPG
Arts
Where to take music lessons in Columbia
From toddlers to retirees, explore local schools and programs that keep Columbians learning and playing music.
September 25, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
State Fair GIF Smallerrrrr.gif
Events
Columbia’s fall bucket list
Check off each of these bucket list items to make the most of the fall season in the Midlands.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2022 Boo at the Zoo-93.jpg
Play
Fall events happening around the Midlands
Make the most of the cooler weather with this list of the best local events and activities happening this fall.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_2452.JPG
Food
7 Oktoberfest events in the Midlands
Oktoberfest is almost here and luckily you don’t have to travel far to join in on the celebrations — we complied seven festivals in the Midlands to break out your lederhosen for.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer