Summer adventure awaits at YMCA of Columbia camps

Summer at the YMCA of Columbia means adventure, friendships, and nonstop fun. YMCA Summer Camps keep kids active, engaged, and making memories all season long.

Campers enjoy:



Sports and swimming

Creative arts and STEM activities

Outdoor exploration and field trips

Exciting weekly themes

With traditional, specialty, and teen leadership camps available, there’s something for every age and interest. Serving families across Lexington and Richland Counties, YMCA camps offer a safe, supportive place where kids build confidence and friendships.

Heads up: Camps are filling fast.

Learn more + save your spot