Sponsored Content
City

Summer adventure awaits at YMCA of Columbia camps

March 16, 2026
Sponsored by
SummerCamp_Combination_poster.jpg

Plus, there are multiple YMCA locations across Columbia for convenient access to camp programs.

Photo provided by YMCA of Columbia

Summer at the YMCA of Columbia means adventure, friendships, and nonstop fun. YMCA Summer Camps keep kids active, engaged, and making memories all season long.

Campers enjoy:

  • Sports and swimming
  • Creative arts and STEM activities
  • Outdoor exploration and field trips
  • Exciting weekly themes

With traditional, specialty, and teen leadership camps available, there’s something for every age and interest. Serving families across Lexington and Richland Counties, YMCA camps offer a safe, supportive place where kids build confidence and friendships.

Heads up: Camps are filling fast.

Learn more + save your spot

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