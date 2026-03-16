Summer adventure awaits at YMCA of Columbia camps

Summer at the YMCA of Columbia means adventure, friendships, and nonstop fun. YMCA Summer Camps keep kids active, engaged, and making memories all season long.
Campers enjoy:
- Sports and swimming
- Creative arts and STEM activities
- Outdoor exploration and field trips
- Exciting weekly themes
With traditional, specialty, and teen leadership camps available, there’s something for every age and interest. Serving families across Lexington and Richland Counties, YMCA camps offer a safe, supportive place where kids build confidence and friendships.
Heads up: Camps are filling fast.