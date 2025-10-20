The Midlands at 55+: How older adults are influencing business

The Midlands is entering a new era as adults 55 and older bring experience, spending power, and evolving lifestyle needs to the region.
Did you know? 12,000+ older adults are expected to move to Columbia in the next five years, quietly reshaping the local economy.
This “longevity economy” is influencing:
- Real estate, as demand grows for accessible homes and active-living communities
- Local businesses, adapting to meet the needs of an empowered, vibrant generation
- Healthcare, expanding to provide specialized and preventive services
With their numbers and purchasing power, 55+ movers are driving Columbia’s transformation, redefining retirement, and inspiring innovation across industries.