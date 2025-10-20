Support Us Button Widget
The Midlands at 55+: How older adults are influencing business

This demographic shift promises to transform local business landscapes and community dynamics in profound ways.

October 20, 2025 
Michaela Leung
Brookland Commons

The Midlands is entering a new era as adults 55 and older bring experience, spending power, and evolving lifestyle needs to the region.

Did you know? 12,000+ older adults are expected to move to Columbia in the next five years, quietly reshaping the local economy.

This “longevity economy” is influencing:

  • Real estate, as demand grows for accessible homes and active-living communities
  • Local businesses, adapting to meet the needs of an empowered, vibrant generation
  • Healthcare, expanding to provide specialized and preventive services

With their numbers and purchasing power, 55+ movers are driving Columbia’s transformation, redefining retirement, and inspiring innovation across industries.

Learn more about the Silver Shift

