The Midlands at 55+: How older adults are influencing business

The Midlands is entering a new era as adults 55 and older bring experience, spending power, and evolving lifestyle needs to the region.

Did you know? 12,000+ older adults are expected to move to Columbia in the next five years, quietly reshaping the local economy.

This “longevity economy” is influencing:



Real estate, as demand grows for accessible homes and active-living communities

Local businesses, adapting to meet the needs of an empowered, vibrant generation

Healthcare, expanding to provide specialized and preventive services

With their numbers and purchasing power, 55+ movers are driving Columbia’s transformation, redefining retirement, and inspiring innovation across industries.

