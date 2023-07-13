This tuition-free program uses the power of virtual learning

Class is in session, COLA. Are you considering a new option for your student this school year? Enter: South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS), an online school for students in grades K-12.

Accredited by Cognia, SCVCS is the state’s oldest and highest-performing online charter school, offering live, daily classes taught by state-certified teachers. The school’s attendance zone is statewide, which means any family living in SC can enroll their child free of charge.

The school’s programming provides an inclusive environment to help students gain confidence in the classroom. Parents can communicate with teachers with increased interactivity with their student’s coursework. SCVCS also offers:



An approved SC curriculum

Eligibility to participate in athletics at traditional public schools (and the option to play sports at the collegiate level after graduation)

Afterschool clubs

Social outings + meet and greets

Tutoring and learning assistance available for all students

Honors classes at the middle and high school level

Advanced Placement classes starting in high school

Dual enrollment classes for high school students through statewide partnerships

Bonus: Students can graduate with up to two years of college-level coursework completed, meaning they can finish with both a high school diploma and an Associates Degree, saving students and their families tens of thousands of dollars on post-secondary education.

Interested in learning more? See what a typical day for a SCVCS student is like and check out the FAQ page.

Learn more about enrollment