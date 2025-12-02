Time to “right-size?” A local interior designer has a few tips

Do you have one (or two) rooms you only enter once a year, squint at like an archeological dig, and then quietly back out of? It might be time to “right-size.”

Interior designer Katherine Anderson says it doesn’t have to feel dramatic. Before a move (or just a long-overdue purge) grab supplies, set up a donations box, pick one small area, and set a one-hour timer. Sort items into keep, donate, or toss. If you’ve got steam left, keep going; if not, celebrate the progress.

Is it time for you to “right size?”

Take the assessment