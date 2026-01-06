City

What our readers love about COLAtoday

We compiled all of the feedback from our Giving Campaign to learn what readers love most and want to see more of in our newsletters. Here’s a peek at what they said.

January 6, 2026 • 
David Stringer
6AM-GC-Recap-Hero_Blue.png

Thanks for sharing the love. | Graphic by 6AM City

1,116. That’s how many responses we received from readers during our Giving Campaign.

We analyzed all of those responses to learn more about what you enjoy — and want to see more of — in our newsletters. Here’s what you said:

  • ~20-25% of messages expressed that local info + events are our key value. These readers probably love the Events and News Note sections of our newsletter, along with our monthly Plan Ahead.
  • ~15–20% highlighted COLAtoday’s fun, positive tone.
  • ~10% said that we’re part of their morning routine, and we couldn’t be happier to accompany your morning cup of coffee.
  • ~10% praised our brevity + easy-to-read format, so we’ll be sure to keep this short.
  • Several people also called out our support of small businesses + our “no-politics” approach. Psst: More formalized small business coverage is coming soon, so be on the lookout.

Still want to contribute to our Giving Campaign? Click the link below.

More from COLAtoday
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
January 6, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Gather Opening-9826.png
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
December 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
thedroponmain_1732306260_3507161564283444389_70857226961.jpg
Events
12 New Year’s Eve events in Columbia to ring in 2026
Block parties, early ball drops, free games — whatever your vibe, there’s a Columbia-area New Year’s Eve for you.
December 16, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Kendall Briles.jpeg
Sports
Beamer rebuilds Gamecocks’ offense with trio of hires
South Carolina is reshaping its offense with coordinator Kendal Briles and longtime assistants Stan Drayton and Randy Clements joining Shane Beamer’s staff.
December 11, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2025-cfwf-grandetasting-webres_158.jpg
Food
Columbia Food & Wine Festival adds new initiatives
Columbia Food & Wine Festival returns with new Tastemakers memberships and a USC hospitality scholarship added to its five-day lineup.
December 11, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
jwty20IX.jpeg
Business
A spring class for future music industry pros
Registration is open for MAI’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, a six-month program led by Jam Room’s Jay Matheson.
December 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2025-12-10 at 11.40.01 AM.png
Development
Vista block along Senate Street set for redevelopment
The $80 million LOCAL Columbia development will add new apartments, retail space, parking, and streetscape improvements just one block from the State House.
December 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2222 MV - Pool Courtyard Dusk Rendering (2025-09-09) Large.png
Development
Work on 2222 Main View apartments is underway
CF Evans has started building 2222 Main View, a 320-unit luxury apartment project coming to Main Street by 2027.
December 8, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
TodaysBest-HomePage-Hero_COLA.png
Small Business
Winners announced for COLAtoday’s Best 2025
Our readers have spoken — here are the best local spots our city has to offer, from the best coffee shop to the best apartment complex to the best dentist.
December 8, 2025
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt
GATHER COLA Rendering.jpg
City
COLAtoday 2025 Recap: The big news stories of 2025
It’s not just your year in music — we’ve also rounded up your year in local news.
December 4, 2025
 · 
David Stringer