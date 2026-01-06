What our readers love about COLAtoday

1,116. That’s how many responses we received from readers during our Giving Campaign.

We analyzed all of those responses to learn more about what you enjoy — and want to see more of — in our newsletters. Here’s what you said:

~20-25% of messages expressed that local info + events are our key value. These readers probably love the Events and News Note sections of our newsletter, along with our monthly Plan Ahead.

~15–20% highlighted COLAtoday’s fun, positive tone.

~10% said that we’re part of their morning routine, and we couldn’t be happier to accompany your morning cup of coffee.

~10% praised our brevity + easy-to-read format, so we’ll be sure to keep this short.

Several people also called out our support of small businesses + our “no-politics” approach. Psst: More formalized small business coverage is coming soon, so be on the lookout.

Still want to contribute to our Giving Campaign? Click the link below.