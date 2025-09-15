Support Us Button Widget
City

Where to dine out with the whole crew

September 15, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
A Still Hopes using a knife and fork to eat dinner.

Still Hopes residents rarely need a reason to leave campus for dining, but when they do, these hot spots pass the test

Photo provided by Still Hopes

When you’re dining out with kids, grandparents, or the whole family, finding a spot that works for everyone can be a challenge.

Thankfully, Still Hopes residents have scoped out plenty of senior-friendly options. Here are three new ones to try:

  • Bierkeller Columbia | With easy counter service and plenty of outdoor space, kids can explore while adults relax.
  • Di Pratos | A classic deli known for hearty sandwiches and its must-try pimento cheese.
  • Tupelo Honey | Perfect for special occasions, this spot elevates Southern favorites grandparents will love.

