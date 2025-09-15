Where to dine out with the whole crew

When you’re dining out with kids, grandparents, or the whole family, finding a spot that works for everyone can be a challenge.
Thankfully, Still Hopes residents have scoped out plenty of senior-friendly options. Here are three new ones to try:
- Bierkeller Columbia | With easy counter service and plenty of outdoor space, kids can explore while adults relax.
- Di Pratos | A classic deli known for hearty sandwiches and its must-try pimento cheese.
- Tupelo Honey | Perfect for special occasions, this spot elevates Southern favorites grandparents will love.