Your Columbia caregiver guide: Local resources that make a difference

November is National Family Caregiving Month, and Columbia offers an incredible network of support for those caring for loved ones.
Here’s where to start:
- Still Hopes Adult Day & Memory Care Programs: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your loved one is engaged, supported, and cared for in a warm environment. Flexible day and overnight respite options are available at affordable rates.
- Leeza’s Care Connection: Tap into free resources, workshops, and support groups designed to uplift and empower caregivers.
- The National Council on Aging: Connect with a dedicated staff member who can point you in the right direction with personalized follow-up resources.
Because caregiving takes a village — and Still Hopes is here to be part of yours.