Explore Columbia music genres with Every Noise at Once

Every good story needs a soundtrack, and ours is no exception. We could just pick one — but you know we love a deep dive.
Every Noise at Once is Spotify’s algorithmically generated scatter plot of music genres, from “German dark minimal techno” to “neo-trad doom metal” to “classical saxophone quartet,” and literally everything in between.
Here’s where Every Noise sorts some of our favorite local artists, plus national acts from the same genre — perfect for a walk through COLA.
Hootie & the Blowfish | Mellow gold

Darius Rucker | Country road

Toro y Moi | Chillwave

Dead Swells | South Carolina indie

How did it do? Explore Every Noise yourself and tell us your pick for COLA’s top genres.