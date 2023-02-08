SUBSCRIBE
Explore Columbia music genres with Every Noise at Once

See how Spotify classifies the local music scene.

February 8, 2023 • 
Dayten Rose
A record player.

Queue these up — we think you’ll feel right at home. | Photo by Adrian Korte via Unsplash

Every good story needs a soundtrack, and ours is no exception. We could just pick one — but you know we love a deep dive.

Every Noise at Once is Spotify’s algorithmically generated scatter plot of music genres, from “German dark minimal techno” to “neo-trad doom metal” to “classical saxophone quartet,” and literally everything in between.

Here’s where Every Noise sorts some of our favorite local artists, plus national acts from the same genre — perfect for a walk through COLA.

Hootie & the Blowfish | Mellow gold
Darius Rucker | Country road
Toro y Moi | Chillwave
Dead Swells | South Carolina indie
How did it do? Explore Every Noise yourself and tell us your pick for COLA’s top genres.