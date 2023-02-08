Explore Columbia music genres with Every Noise at Once

Every good story needs a soundtrack, and ours is no exception. We could just pick one — but you know we love a deep dive.

Every Noise at Once is Spotify’s algorithmically generated scatter plot of music genres, from “German dark minimal techno” to “neo-trad doom metal” to “classical saxophone quartet,” and literally everything in between.

Here’s where Every Noise sorts some of our favorite local artists, plus national acts from the same genre — perfect for a walk through COLA .

Hootie & the Blowfish | Mellow gold

Spotify recommends:



Heart ( Listen

Foghat ( Listen

April Wine ( Listen

Darius Rucker | Country road

Spotify recommends:



Martina McBride ( Listen

Little Big Town ( Listen

Scotty McCreery ( Listen

Toro y Moi | Chillwave

Spotify recommends:



STRFKR ( Listen

Empress Of ( Listen

Mount Kimbie ( Listen

Dead Swells | South Carolina indie

Spotify recommends:



Susto ( Listen

Little Stranger ( Listen

Rare Creatures ( Listen