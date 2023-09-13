Columbia’s 36th annual Greek Festival

Opa! The Greek Festival begins today at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday evening at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1931 Sumter St.

Here’s what to expect at the 36th annual celebration of Greek culture happening Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Take a tour

Free tours of the sanctuary and interior of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral are a must-do part of the festival. Visitors are welcome inside to see the iconography in the narthex + cathedral along with updates to the sanctuary. Pro tip — no food or drink is allowed in the church and be sure to dress appropriately.

The Interior of The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church | Clark Berry Photography Clark Berry

What’s on the menu?

Authentic Greek cuisine is the top attraction at the festival, and for that, you’ll want to wait in line for food from the inside kitchen.

For lunch



One-Half Broiled Greek Style Chicken — seasoned with lemon and spices and served with manestra

Keftedes — Greek-style meatballs with avgolemono (egg + lemon sauce) served on a bed of manestra

For dinner (lunch items are available, plus three more dishes)



Greek Style Roasted Lamb — served on evening with a bed of manestra (available Thursday + Saturday)

Pastichio — layers of macaroni and seasoned meat sauce baked with béchamel sauce (available Thursday)

Peasant Shrimp — shrimp sautéed with onions and feta cheese served on a bed of manestra (available Friday)

Sweat treat



Don’t miss the dessert opportunities in the gymnasium where you can build your own box of Greek pastries with 20+ items to choose from.

Editors pick — David likes to go with the Pastichio + Sam goes for the chicken platter with rice, salad, and Greek potatoes.

A map of the 2022 Greek Festival | Provided by The Greek Festival

By the numbers

170,000 — the number of people who attend the annual festival, making it one of the most popular events in the Midlands.

$400,000 — the amount Columbia’s Greek Festival has donated to charity over the past several years.

Check here for more information about shopping at the festival, live entertainment, parking, and photos from past years.