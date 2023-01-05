Columbia’s inaugural t-shirt contest

The City of Columbia announced the inaugural t-shirt design contest to help fund the “Love Your Block” grant program through t-shirt sales.

The program is for neighborhood associations who want to make a difference in their community. Eligible projects include:



Cleanup efforts

Beautification

Signage revamps

Other neighborhood events

👕 How it works

The contest opened on Sun., January 1, designs must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Tues., January 31, and the winners will be announced on Wed., February 15.

There is no entry fee and there are two submission categories — one for a spring and summer design (made for short sleeve shirts) and the other for a fall and winter design (made for long sleeve shirts.)

The first-place winner in each category will receive $150, be featured on the City’s website and the Mayor’s social media accounts, and the winning designs will be sold in the Columbia SC Visitors Center’s online store.

👕 Requirements

The theme must relate to the City of Columbia.

👕 The rules

You can submit up to two designs.

Ready to use your creativity to help your community? Find more information and the submission form here.