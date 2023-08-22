SUBSCRIBE

Congaree National Park generates millions of dollars for local economy

For the second year straight, Congaree National Park in the Columbia metropolitan area attracked over 200,000 visitors.

August 22, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Dense woods in Congaree National Park

Congaree National Park is home to champion trees. | Photo via Wiki Commons

Congaree National Park attracted over 204,000 visitors in 2022, generating approximately $11.8 million in local spending and supporting 138 jobs, according to a recent National Park Service (NPS) report. This is the second year in a row that Congaree has attracted over 200,000 visitors.

That translates to an economic impact of over $14.2 million for the Columbia metro area.

Located about 30 minutes from the heart of downtown Columbia, Congaree National Park is home to the largest remaining old-growth bottomland forest in the US, and the biggest tree east of the Mississippi.

The national data shows park visitors spent $23.9 billion within 60 miles of a national park, bolstering the US economy by $50.3 billion.