Congaree River cleanup update

Seasonal work on cleaning up a portion of the Congaree River near the Gervais Street bridge will begin again in mid-April. Dominion Energy wrapped up its first season of work on Oct. 7, 2022, avoiding the spawning season for shortnose sturgeon.
During the first year, Dominion Energy was able to:
- Complete the cofferdam for Area 1
- Conduct unexploded ordnance evaluations for Area 1 and Area 2
- Leak testing and sealing
When operations begin work this spring, Dominion Energy plans to:
- Seal leaks in the Area 1 cofferdam
- Build an internal berm across Area 1
- Remove the sediment and coal tar from within Area 1
- Remove the Area 1 cofferdam
- Time permitting, build Area 2 cofferdam and begin Area 2 removal activities
Cleanup operations are expected to take three years in all and remove 40,000 tons of tar-like material from the river.