Congaree River cleanup update

Crews are cleaning up the Congaree River over a three year process.

February 21, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Dominion Energy expects to remove 40,000 tons of tar-like material from the Congaree River. | Photo by SCDHEC

Seasonal work on cleaning up a portion of the Congaree River near the Gervais Street bridge will begin again in mid-April. Dominion Energy wrapped up its first season of work on Oct. 7, 2022, avoiding the spawning season for shortnose sturgeon.

During the first year, Dominion Energy was able to:

  • Complete the cofferdam for Area 1
  • Conduct unexploded ordnance evaluations for Area 1 and Area 2
  • Leak testing and sealing

When operations begin work this spring, Dominion Energy plans to:

  • Seal leaks in the Area 1 cofferdam
  • Build an internal berm across Area 1
  • Remove the sediment and coal tar from within Area 1
  • Remove the Area 1 cofferdam
  • Time permitting, build Area 2 cofferdam and begin Area 2 removal activities

Cleanup operations are expected to take three years in all and remove 40,000 tons of tar-like material from the river.