Congaree River cleanup update

Seasonal work on cleaning up a portion of the Congaree River near the Gervais Street bridge will begin again in mid-April. Dominion Energy wrapped up its first season of work on Oct. 7, 2022, avoiding the spawning season for shortnose sturgeon.

During the first year, Dominion Energy was able to:



Complete the cofferdam for Area 1

for Area 1 Conduct unexploded ordnance evaluations for Area 1 and Area 2

for Area 1 and Area 2 Leak testing and sealing

When operations begin work this spring, Dominion Energy plans to:



Seal leaks in the Area 1 cofferdam

Build an internal berm across Area 1

Remove the sediment and coal tar from within Area 1

from within Area 1 Remove the Area 1 cofferdam

Time permitting, build Area 2 cofferdam and begin Area 2 removal activities

Cleanup operations are expected to take three years in all and remove 40,000 tons of tar-like material from the river.