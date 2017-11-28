Coolest buys from Made in the South

Garden & Gun magazine released the winners of their 2017 Made in the South Awards – an annual curation of the best handmade products from Southern companies in five categories: home, food, drink, craft, style + outdoors.

Here are our favorites from each category:

Outdoors

Colter Atelier | Sappel & Ash CA Boards | $2,500 | Please don’t take these to a crowded tailgate. 🙏 This handcrafted set is as luxurious as bag toss can get.

Food

Milton’s Local | Chipotle-and-cilantro bacon sausage | $8 per 12-ounce pack | An all-natural product that’s grown, sourced + produced in the South.

Photo by @miltonslocal

Crafts

Hibiscus Linens | Holiday Wreath Cocktail Napkins | $145 for set of 4 | Hand embroidered + ready-to-ship. Plus, a great conversation starter at the holiday table.

Drinks

Urban Tree Cidery | Classic Cider | 3 pack for $39 | This cider is the perfect balance of sour + sweet. The price looks daunting, but each is the size of a wine bottle (750ml) – so drink up.

Style

Maho Shades | Cabo Marble | $140 | Maho has tons of options online for both men + women – but these are my favs.

Overall Winner

Alabama Sawyer | Sputnik Tables | $300+ | This company took first place – and for good reason. Natural wood + modern design = perfection.

