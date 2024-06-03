10 free ways to enjoy the CMA this summer

In case you missed it, the Columbia Museum of Art recently announced free admission for SC residents — all summer long and for the next two summers — thanks to a generous grant from Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

The CMA also received a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation to offer a variety of programs and activities on Boyd Plaza throughout the year.

To help you plan your visit, here are the top 10 free things to do at the CMA this summer (in no particular order):



Plan your free visit this summer