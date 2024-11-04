💡 A bright idea for your holiday plans

Glow big or go home, COLA.

Aquarium Aglow returns to the South Carolina Aquarium on select nights from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Monday, Dec. 30.

Dive into the magic of the holidays in Charleston, SC with larger-than-life installations, plus:



Themed refreshments, including drinks for the 21+ crowd

Scuba Claus

Photo ops (perfect for that last-minute holiday card)

Bonus: Proceeds from every ticket support animal care, education, conservation + sea turtle rehabilitation. Sea the lights.