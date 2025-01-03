Add to cal: “Wolfgang & Wine”

Step into a world of musical splendor during “Wolfgang & Wine,” an unforgettable evening of vibrant rhythms and enchanting melodies with the South Carolina Philharmonic on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Enjoy wine specials at concessions and performances of:



Gabriela Lena Frank’s lively “Concertino Cusqueño”

Richard Strauss’ “Duet Concertino” (for clarinet and bassoon)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s majestic “Symphony No. 39"

Bonus: Don’t miss the free behind-the-scenes look at the program from conductor Morihiko Nakahara at 6:30 p.m.



