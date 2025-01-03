Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Culture

Add to cal: “Wolfgang & Wine”

January 3, 2025 • 
Anne Weber
Sponsored by
Three women holding up glasses of red wine smiling at each other.

Arrive early to enjoy a glass (or two) of diverse wines that are not regularly available.

Photo by Heather Marie

Step into a world of musical splendor during “Wolfgang & Wine,” an unforgettable evening of vibrant rhythms and enchanting melodies with the South Carolina Philharmonic on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Enjoy wine specials at concessions and performances of:

  • Gabriela Lena Frank’s lively “Concertino Cusqueño”
  • Richard Strauss’ “Duet Concertino” (for clarinet and bassoon)
  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s majestic “Symphony No. 39"

Bonus: Don’t miss the free behind-the-scenes look at the program from conductor Morihiko Nakahara at 6:30 p.m.

Reserve tickets

More from COLAtoday
Dry Jan.gif
Food
Local mocktails + non-alcoholic drinks in Columbia
Sip on these non-alcoholic drinks in Columbia, SC.
January 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
516 Santee Ave. .png
Real Estate
Hot Homes: Walkable gems with historic charm in Columbia
Take a look at these two walkable Columbia homes with historic charm located near USC and Five Points.
January 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Lexington Med 2
Fitness
Find where to get more steps in around Columbia
If you’re trying to reach new running goals, consider signing up for one of these upcoming races or find ways to get more steps in around Columbia
January 2, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Aja Wilson-0433.jpg
Culture
Unwrap these 3 gifts given to Columbia
From statues of Soda Citizen icons to remarkable historical donations, these three gifts given to Columbia are way better than a Jelly of the Month Club membership.
December 18, 2024
 · 
Staff
Leo’s-Landing-sign-in-columbia-sc
Play
Kid-friendly activities in Columbia
We’re highlighting the best kid-friendly activities that Columbia, SC has to offer — complete with art classes, animal encounters, and outdoor fun.
December 18, 2024
 · 
Dylan Aycock
Three female teens looking at a piece of pottery in an art museum gallery
The Columbia Museum of Art will undergo a total gallery lighting renovation
The Columbia Museum of Art will begin closing its galleries as it undergoes renovations in the new year to replace and improve gallery lighting and more. Be rest assured, the local museum will still be hosting events and programs.
December 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLA-SearchBar-Feed.png
City
What Soda Citizens googled this year
2024’s Google Year in Search is out — check out what Soda Citizens were searching most this year (it might surprise you).
December 17, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg
City
Columbia’s 25 questions for 2025
For the new year, we’re asking readers to submit their top questions about the Soda City for us to answer.
December 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1502

Where to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia, SC this winter
We’re crossing our fingers for some Midlands snow, but the good news is we’re a short drive from spots to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia, SC.
December 16, 2024
 · 
Stephanie Freeman
Cayce courts.jpeg
Sports
A new pickleball tournament is coming to Columbia
Calling all pickleball players — the Professional Pickleball Association is partnering with local organizations to host a tournament for amateur and aspiring professional pickleball players over the weekend of March 28-30.
December 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson