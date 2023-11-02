The Anti-Gift Guide: 50 ways to slow down, treat yourself, and break tradition this holiday season

Yesterday, we sent out our 2023 gift guide. But what about those of us who aren’t feeling a traditional holiday this year? The holidays can be magical, but they can also be — ahem — a tad stressful.

If you’d rather rip up your holiday list, try a new tradition, vacation with the family, vacation just with yourself, buy your own gifts, drink a questionable amount of hot chocolate, and lavish yourself with self-care — this anti-gift guide is for you.

Graphic by 6AM City

Relax on a getaway

Book a trip to your version of paradise — be it sunny or snowy — at rentals that, last we checked, still have December availability.



Plan an adventure with expert research

Catch your favorite concert

Perfect your travel style

Use our favorite flight hack

If you haven’t signed up for our biggest travel hack (and partner) yet, it’s a must. You can join Going for free

Graphic by 6AM City

Linger over breakfast

Watch all the good TV shows

Stream “The Bear” or “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu

Stream “Hijack” or “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV

Stream “Ahsoka” or “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney+

Get comfy + cozy

Hunker down with a good book

Snack like the world’s ending

Graphic by 6AM City

Sweat (the fun ways)

Explore a pause in drinking

Relax your mind

De-stress your body