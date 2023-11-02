Culture

The Anti-Gift Guide: 50 ways to slow down, treat yourself, and break tradition this holiday season

Rip up your gift list — it’s time to rethink the holidays.

November 2, 2023 
Sarah Leonhardt
We’re rethinking the merriest time of year, to focus on the things we actually like to do.

Yesterday, we sent out our 2023 gift guide. But what about those of us who aren’t feeling a traditional holiday this year? The holidays can be magical, but they can also be — ahem — a tad stressful.

If you’d rather rip up your holiday list, try a new tradition, vacation with the family, vacation just with yourself, buy your own gifts, drink a questionable amount of hot chocolate, and lavish yourself with self-care — this anti-gift guide is for you.

Relax on a getaway

Book a trip to your version of paradise — be it sunny or snowy — at rentals that, last we checked, still have December availability.

Plan an adventure with expert research

Catch your favorite concert

Perfect your travel style

Use our favorite flight hack

  • If you haven’t signed up for our biggest travel hack (and partner) yet, it’s a must. You can join Going for free, pick nearby airports you’d be willing to fly out of, and you’ll get emailed when flights are heavily discounted — including rare deals.
Linger over breakfast

Watch all the good TV shows

  • Stream “The Bear” or “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu.
  • Stream “Hijack” or “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV.
  • Stream “Ahsoka” or “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney+.

Get comfy + cozy

Hunker down with a good book

  • Bright Young Women” by Bonnie Garmus | This highly anticipated thriller follows two women seeking to bring an infamous murderer to justice.
  • Lessons in Chemistry” by Jessica Knoll | A brilliant scientist finds herself the star of a beloved cooking show. Bonus: Catch the TV series on Apple TV.
  • Killing The Witches” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard | A nonfiction exploration of what really happened in 1692 Salem Village, Massachusetts.
  • Light the way for whatever you’re reading with a handy flat book light.

Snack like the world’s ending

Sweat (the fun ways)

  • Invest in HigherDOSE’s personal Infrared Sauna Blanket to get spa-quality infrared heat at home.
  • Try Pvolve, a low-impact, at-home fitness method — and Jennifer Aniston’s favorite workout.
  • Get your sport on with an all-in-one pickleball set that has everything you need to play at home.
  • Try what Women’s Health dubs the best sonic vibrator, the Lelo Sona Cruise.

Explore a pause in drinking

Relax your mind

De-stress your body

