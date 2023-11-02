The Anti-Gift Guide: 50 ways to slow down, treat yourself, and break tradition this holiday season

Yesterday, we sent out our 2023 gift guide. But what about those of us who aren’t feeling a traditional holiday this year? The holidays can be magical, but they can also be — ahem — a tad stressful.
If you’d rather rip up your holiday list, try a new tradition, vacation with the family, vacation just with yourself, buy your own gifts, drink a questionable amount of hot chocolate, and lavish yourself with self-care — this anti-gift guide is for you.
Relax on a getaway
Book a trip to your version of paradise — be it sunny or snowy — at rentals that, last we checked, still have December availability.
- The Bahamas: Try this oceanfront paradise on Pigeon Cay Beach or this classic beach house close to a pink sand beach.
- Hawaii: Pick avocados at Hulili Tropical Fruit Farm or enjoy a modern suite at Kalapaki Bay.
- Aspen: Take in the crisp mountain air at this carriage house for two or splurge on this renovated studio near Aspen Mountain.
Plan an adventure with expert research
- Learn about glaciers and volcanic lakes with travel guide “Rick Steves Iceland.”
- Decide which of America’s 62 national parks you want to visit with National Geographic’s complete guide. Bonus: Read about the 10 items you should never enter a national park without.
- Get your heart-shaped hot tub on with “Hotel Kitsch,” a book about the best fantasy suites and honeymoon hotels across the country.
- Get inspired by “The Rainbow Atlas: A Guide to the World’s 500 Most Colorful Places.”
Catch your favorite concert
- Mariah Carey, “Merry Christmas One And All!” | Wednesday, Nov. 15-Sunday, Dec. 17 | Catch the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” star live. Pro tip: See her Chicago show with our guide to visiting the Windy City.
- Pentatonix, “The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year” | Tuesday, Nov. 14-Thursday, Dec. 31 | See the a capella group that’s sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Pro tip: Catch the Palm Desert show with our complete Palm Springs guide.
- Radio City Christmas Spectacular Starring the Rockettes | Friday, Nov. 17-Monday, Jan. 1 | See the quintessential New York Christmas show. Pro tip: Snag a great New York Vrbo and brush up on 38 quintessential New York restaurants.
Perfect your travel style
- Rock flattering Seabrooks sunglasses by Rheos Nautical Eyewear in your choice of color
- Evoke the ocean with M+H Beads’ Lime and Turquoise Faceted Acrylic Bracelet.
- Keep your travel toiletries organized (and stylish) in this Leather Dopp Kit from Jack Foster.
Use our favorite flight hack
- If you haven’t signed up for our biggest travel hack (and partner) yet, it’s a must. You can join Going for free, pick nearby airports you’d be willing to fly out of, and you’ll get emailed when flights are heavily discounted — including rare deals.
Linger over breakfast
- Make the good coffee, like Soda City Sunrise from Loveland Coffee.
- Take breakfast sandwich making to a whole new level — while containing mess — with GreenLife’s 3-in-1 Breakfast Maker.
- Whip up some apple cinnamon biscuits with this mix from Adams Apple Co. (it’s made in the USA).
- Or, keep things classic with Adams Apple Co.’s Southern Style Biscuit Mix.
- Bring something sunny into your kitchen with this cheery French press.
Watch all the good TV shows
- Stream “The Bear” or “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu.
- Stream “Hijack” or “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV.
- Stream “Ahsoka” or “Dancing with the Stars” on Disney+.
Get comfy + cozy
- Snuggle in the ultra-soft sweatpants Oprah recommends.
- Take time for skincare with Patchology’s Rosé Hydrating Under Eye Patches.
- Push your hair back for facials with a comfy headband from East Of These.
- Set the mood by lighting Wixology Candle Company’s Barrel Aged Cider Candle.
- Enjoy a fluffy sherpa blanket in a holiday print.
Hunker down with a good book
- “Bright Young Women” by Bonnie Garmus | This highly anticipated thriller follows two women seeking to bring an infamous murderer to justice.
- “Lessons in Chemistry” by Jessica Knoll | A brilliant scientist finds herself the star of a beloved cooking show. Bonus: Catch the TV series on Apple TV.
- “Killing The Witches” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard | A nonfiction exploration of what really happened in 1692 Salem Village, Massachusetts.
- Light the way for whatever you’re reading with a handy flat book light.
Snack like the world’s ending
- Take your snacking to a whole new level with a snackle box that organizes your treats into compartments.
- Sip on perfectly chilled wine with these freezable wine glasses.
- Make popcorn with Orville Redenbacher’s Hot Air Popper.
- Shop snack companies so good we’ve partnered with them, making everything from popcorn to peanuts to toffee.
Sweat (the fun ways)
- Invest in HigherDOSE’s personal Infrared Sauna Blanket to get spa-quality infrared heat at home.
- Try Pvolve, a low-impact, at-home fitness method — and Jennifer Aniston’s favorite workout.
- Get your sport on with an all-in-one pickleball set that has everything you need to play at home.
- Try what Women’s Health dubs the best sonic vibrator, the Lelo Sona Cruise.
Explore a pause in drinking
- Read Clare Pooley’s “The Sober Diaries: How one woman stopped drinking and started living.”
- Try Ritual’s nonalcoholic spirits. Use them to mix together some classics with this whiskey bourbon smash recipe or this virgin Paloma recipe.
- Make yummy, fruity mocktails with Simple Times Mixers’ Margarita Bundle in flavors like blood orange and strawberry sage.
Relax your mind
- Go tech-free and stop scrolling with this smartphone timer lock box.
- Journal + get organized with The Simple Plan weekly planner.
- Surround yourself with art like this beautiful “Carolina on My Mind” print.
- Do something creative with Trailblazing Love’s Paint by Numbers Kit Box (it comes with chocolates. We repeat, it comes with chocolates).
De-stress your body
- Soothe yourself with organic aloe, argan oil, and the smell of rosemary mint in this shower bundle.
- Feel like you’re at a hotel with Esker’s aromatherapy towel spray.
- Try an acupressure mat for effective tension relief.
- Feet tired from walking around on them all day? Use a foot massage ball for instant muscle relief.
- For even more foot pampering, this tea tree oil foot soak contains Epsom salt and Dead Sea salt.
- Ensure baths are as comfortable as possible with this extra large bath pillow.