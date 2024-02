With the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments just around the corner, we’re joining the fun of bracket competitions with a face-off of our own with our COLAtoday BBQ bracket.

But first, we need your help nominating the spots you think should be in the bracket.

Using the nomination form below, submit the local spot that has your favorite BBQ, and we’ll use your nominations to create a bracket and battle it out in our newsletter and on socials.