2024 James Beard Award semifinalists from Columbia

Roll out the red carpet, food lovers (and watch the crumbs). On Jan. 24, the semifinalists were announced for the 2024 James Beard Awards — one of the culinary world’s most prestigious prizes — and Columbia stars are shining bright.

You’ll find three local culinary stars up for an award based on excellence and other factors like commitment to the community. But it’s an honor just to be nominated — getting on the James Beard radar is a game changer for any chef or restaurant, no matter how long they’ve been around.

Mark your calendars for April 3, when the finalists will be announced. A June 10 ceremony in Chicago will reveal the winners. Here’s the local flavor.

🏆 2024 Semifinalists

City Limits Barbecue cooks its meats in a variety of styles. | Photo by @citylimitsq

Robbie Robinson, City Limits Barbeque | Nominated for Best Chef (Southeast GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) | Since 2016, this family-owned West Columbia restaurant has been serving up authentic barbecue. Using all-wood burning pits for both Texas-style and Carolina-style BBQ, it handcrafts sausages, southern sides, pickles, sauces, and pimento cheeses from scratch, emphasizing fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

try its signature dish, featuring four perfectly seasoned fried chicken wings atop a warm Belgian waffle. | Photo by @kikischicken

Kitwanda “Kiki” Cyrus and Tyrone Cyrus, Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles | Nominated for Best Chef (Southeast GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) | Established in 2012 and 2023 Free Times Best of Columbia- Best Soul Food Restaurant winner, Kiki’s is known for its homemade soul food. Next time you stop by, try its signature dish, featuring four perfectly seasoned fried chicken wings atop a warm Belgian waffle.

Lula Drake Wine Parlour | Nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program | This is the second year in a row this popular wine + perfect pairings spot with an interesting history has been nominated, with last year’s nomination being for Outstanding Hospitality.

🍽️ Past winners to visit

City Grit Hospitality Group., Think: SmallSUGAR, CITY GRIT, and Il Focolare Pizzeria. | City Grit Hospitality Group was nominated for Outstanding Restaurateur. In this case, it’s restaurateur(s) — Aaron Hoskins, Sarah Simmons, Nicole Storey, and Elie Yigo.

Through its restaurant concepts, catering, private dining, and wholesale operations, the hospitality group runs a Workforce Development Program supporting non-college-bound youth + contributes to summer feeding programs, aiming to ensure consistent and livable wages, leadership development, and upward mobility for its employees.

Jessica Shillato, Spotted Salamander | Nominated for Nominated for Best Chef (Southeast GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV) |

Established in 2008, Spotted Salamander Catering brought southern cuisine to local farmers’ markets. In 2014, Chef Jessica expanded with a café in a historic 1890s building on Richland Street. The restaurant’s popularity led to a 2016 expansion into the adjacent cottage, offering first-come, first-served lunch tables with limited outdoor seating.

🔮 Who’s going next?

Now we want to hear about your tastes. Are there restaurants or local chefs you think deserve some more love? Let us know about the unrecognized award-worthy meals.