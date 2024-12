Jingle all the way to the Koger Center for “Home for the Holidays,” the SC Philharmonic’s new holiday pops concert.

This festive extravaganza — taking the stage on Thursday, Dec. 19 — features holiday classics performed by guest artists CammWess, Cat Galan, Michael Hazin, Johnnie Felder, and the Columbia Choral Society. Bonus: The Cola Rep Dance Co. will perform with the orchestra.

Psst... We heard this event is so fa-la-la-la fabulous, that even Santa’s going to be there.

Reserve tickets