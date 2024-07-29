Celebrating 10 years of star-studded shows at SCSM

500,000. That’s how many people have visited the South Carolina State Museum’s Planetarium since it first opened in August 2014. From exciting astronomy shows to synchronized laser experiences, this local destination has projected it all — to infinity and beyond.
The museum’s 4D Interactive Theater and state-of-the-art Observatory turn 10 this year, too. Inside the theater, guests are immersed in stories through 3D visuals and real world effects (think: air bursts and vibrating seats). The observatory houses the historic Alvan Clark telescope, which provides a close-up look of the night sky to people all over the state.
🔭 Ticket special
Ready to reminisce? To celebrate a decade of out-of-this-world shows, visitors can snag two tickets for the price of one for Planetarium and 4D Theater shows every Saturday in August. Keep reading for what’s on view.
Psst... The Observatory is open during the day for solar observing + entrance is included with museum general admission.
🌟 Traveling through Space
- Solar Superstorms | Visualize the Sun’s inner workings like never before.
- Live Sky Experience | Take a tour of the constellations, planets, and other celestial objects above Columbia.
- James Webb Space Telescope: The Story Unfolds | See strange, distant worlds in stunning detail + witness the evolution of galaxies over billions of years.
🌎 Exploring Earth
- Shark: A 4D Experience | Get up-close and personal with some of the world’s most strange and mysterious shark species.
- Turtle Odyssey 4D | Join baby Bunji, an Australian green sea turtle, as she navigates the dangers of life at sea.