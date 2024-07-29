Support Us Button Widget
Celebrating 10 years of star-studded shows at SCSM

Grab a viewing partner, because the museum is offering a special two-for-one deal on Planetarium and 4D Theater show tickets every Saturday in August.

July 29, 2024 
Anne WeberSouth Carolina State Museum
Scenes from the Planetarium's construction + grand opening.

The grand opening of the Planetarium, Observatory, and 4D Theater was held on Aug. 16, 2014.

Photos provided by the South Carolina State Museum

500,000. That’s how many people have visited the South Carolina State Museum’s Planetarium since it first opened in August 2014. From exciting astronomy shows to synchronized laser experiences, this local destination has projected it all — to infinity and beyond.

The museum’s 4D Interactive Theater and state-of-the-art Observatory turn 10 this year, too. Inside the theater, guests are immersed in stories through 3D visuals and real world effects (think: air bursts and vibrating seats). The observatory houses the historic Alvan Clark telescope, which provides a close-up look of the night sky to people all over the state.

🔭 Ticket special

Ready to reminisce? To celebrate a decade of out-of-this-world shows, visitors can snag two tickets for the price of one for Planetarium and 4D Theater shows every Saturday in August. Keep reading for what’s on view.

Psst... The Observatory is open during the day for solar observing + entrance is included with museum general admission.

The Alvan Clark telescope being installed in the Observatory.

The Alvan Clark refracting telescope has been used for education, research, and public observing for nearly 100 years.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

🌟 Traveling through Space

🌎 Exploring Earth

  • Shark: A 4D Experience | Get up-close and personal with some of the world’s most strange and mysterious shark species.
  • Turtle Odyssey 4D | Join baby Bunji, an Australian green sea turtle, as she navigates the dangers of life at sea.

Buy tickets + plan your visit

