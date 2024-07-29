Celebrating 10 years of star-studded shows at SCSM

500,000. That’s how many people have visited the South Carolina State Museum’s Planetarium since it first opened in August 2014. From exciting astronomy shows to synchronized laser experiences, this local destination has projected it all — to infinity and beyond.

The museum’s 4D Interactive Theater and state-of-the-art Observatory turn 10 this year, too. Inside the theater, guests are immersed in stories through 3D visuals and real world effects (think: air bursts and vibrating seats). The observatory houses the historic Alvan Clark telescope, which provides a close-up look of the night sky to people all over the state.

🔭 Ticket special

Ready to reminisce? To celebrate a decade of out-of-this-world shows, visitors can snag two tickets for the price of one for Planetarium and 4D Theater shows every Saturday in August. Keep reading for what’s on view.

Psst... The Observatory is open during the day for solar observing + entrance is included with museum general admission.

The Alvan Clark refracting telescope has been used for education, research, and public observing for nearly 100 years. Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

🌟 Traveling through Space

🌎 Exploring Earth

Buy tickets + plan your visit