COLAtoday’s Picture of the Year contest finalists

Who knew there were so many talented photographers in Columbia? You all submitted 144+ photos for our 2023 Picture of the Year contest and — we must admit — narrowing it down to just eight finalists was tough. See the finalists below and then vote for your favorite.



Columbia Skyline at Night by Timothy M.

When folks think Columbia skyline, we normally think an image featuring the State House. We love the uniqueness of not only the skyline but the colors within the images.

Concrete and gold | Photo by Valerie B.

Concrete and Gold by Valerie B.

Recognize this iconic Cola landmark? We enjoyed this perspective of looking through the columns of the State House and the yellow-gold leaves peeking through.

Derby Day | Photo submitted by Freddy L.

Derby Day by Freddy L.

Derby Day captures the essence of West Columbia’s annual Kinetic Derby Day. If you see this photo and wish you were the one crossing the finish line in a cloud of yellow, be sure to register for this year’s race, happening on Saturday, April 20.

West Columbia River Walk | Photo submitted by Kim G.

West Columbia River Walk by Kim G.

The Gervais Street Bridge is a classic West Columbia scene. Head to the West Columbia Riverwalk and Amphitheater to see this picturesque view for yourself. Pro tip: Find where you can park for free around West Columbia.

Fountain in Five Points | Photo submitted by Sylvie S. sylvie smith

Fountain in Five Points by Sylvie S.

The Five Points fountain is one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Five Points district, and we love that Sylvie S. captured an image of the fountain lit up at night.

USC Home Game September 9th | Photo submitted by Lane W.

USC Home Game September 9th by Lane W.

It’s hard to beat a Saturday in South Carolina atmosphere. This photo was taken during the homegame against Furman + Carolina won, 47 to 21.

Military Power in the city | Photo submitted by Tracey G.

Military Power in the city by Tracey G.

Choo choo — check out an image of a train coming through Columbia. Fort Jackson is located in Columbia and here are five fast facts about the local military base:



11,000+ families call Fort Jackson home

It produces 36,000 graduates a year

41 graduation ceremonies are held each year

It has an on-site 10,000 sqft water park

Fort Jackson Golf Club opened in 1949 and is home to two championship

The Crowning of the Babcock | Photo submitted by Laura V.

The Crowning of the Babcock by Laura V.

When thinking of one of the biggest moments of 2023, the Historic Babcock building’s cupola restoration project and ceremony has to be top of mind. If you missed it, dive into the story of the Babcock and the celebration ceremony, marking its return to Cola.

Voting closes Sunday, Jan. 28 — so be sure to vote for the photo you think should be crowned the winner of the inaugural COLAtoday Picture of the Year contest. Pssst — don’t forget that the winner will receive a $25 gift card to use at our online marketplace, Six & Main.

Vote here.