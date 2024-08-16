Columbia Museum of Art to host major exhibition of French modern art

The Columbia Museum of Art will host an exhibition titled French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850–1950 from Saturday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Jan. 5. Organized by the Brooklyn Museum, the exhibition features over 50 works that showcase the evolution of French art from Realism to Surrealism.

The display includes works by renowned artists like Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, and Edgar Degas. The exhibition is organized into four sections: Landscape, Still Life, Portraits and Models, and The Nude, each highlighting different aspects of modern art.

“This exhibition presents a unique chance for our community to engage with some of the most significant works in art history,” said Michael Neumeister, CMA Senior Curator.

A preview party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, with tickets available to CMA members on Friday, Aug. 23, and the public on Friday, Sept. 6. Not a member? Sign-up today.