Try this: COLAtoday’s Picture of the Year contest

Anyone else still writing 2023 instead of 2024? Last year left a lasting impression + we want to commemorate it the best way we know how — through our inaugural COLAtoday Picture of the Year contest.

Between our newsletter and Instagram, you’ve already seen tons of our photos, so we want to see (and share) some of yours — and give a prize for the winning shot. Here’s everything you need to know to participate.

The rules + details:

Photo submissions are open today through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 11:59 p.m. You are allowed to submit up to five photos, but each must have been taken by you during 2023. To sweeten the pot, anyone who submits a photo will receive 20% discount to use in our online marketplace, Six & Main.

Photo submissions must include a visual element that directly connects to Cola. Examples include a photo from a local sporting event, music performance, festival, or other 2023 happening; a picture taken at a local park; or a shot that highlights a landmark in our city. Photos that do not include a local element will not be considered. Additionally, photos that include nudity or offensive language or visuals will not be accepted.

Finalists will be selected by our team and announced in the newsletter on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and you, our readers, will have the chance to vote for COLAtoday’s 2023 Picture of the Year. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 30 and will receive a $25 gift card to use at Six & Main.

Want some inspo from some of the best photographers in the world? Check out National Geographic’s 2023 Pictures of the Year.

Submit here.