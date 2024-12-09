Support Us Button Widget
Discover countless adventures at the SCSM

From Santa to sharks, the fun doesn’t stop with the holidays at the South Carolina State Museum.

December 9, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
Picture this — school’s out, you have family in town, and you’re looking for fun ways to keep everyone entertained before, and after, the holidays.

Enter: The South Carolina State Museum, offering countless adventures for all ages.

Holiday happenings

  • "Áróra” | Showing now through Feb. 28 | Experience the beauty of the Northern Lights in this immersive journey across Iceland and into space.
  • Santa Saturday | Dec. 21 | This is the last chance to see Saint Nick before he heads back to the North Pole.
  • Museum Store shopping | Snag last-minute locally-made gifts.

Coming soon

Plan your visit

