Discover countless adventures at the SCSM

Picture this — school’s out, you have family in town, and you’re looking for fun ways to keep everyone entertained before, and after, the holidays.
Enter: The South Carolina State Museum, offering countless adventures for all ages.
Holiday happenings
- "Áróra” | Showing now through Feb. 28 | Experience the beauty of the Northern Lights in this immersive journey across Iceland and into space.
- Santa Saturday | Dec. 21 | This is the last chance to see Saint Nick before he heads back to the North Pole.
- Museum Store shopping | Snag last-minute locally-made gifts.
Coming soon
- “Coastal Predators 4D” | Opening Dec. 26 | See dolphins, sharks, whales, and seals converge along the breathtaking South African coast for a feeding frenzy of epic proportions.
- “Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume” | Opening May 3 | This critically-acclaimed showcase features 70+ costumes from beloved characters like Cinderella, Maleficent, and more.