Don’t wait to register your kids for their first-choice summer camp

Believe it or not, it’s time to start thinking about summer camp.

Columbia’s most popular options, like those offered at the South Carolina State Museum, fill up quickly — so know your plan before spots sell out.

This year, the State Museum is offering a wide variety of summer camps in June, July, and August with fun and engaging themes for kids ages 6-12. Think:



Astro Adventures | June 9-13 + July 21-25

Diagnose the Gross | June 16-20 + July 28-Aug. 1

Making Movie Magic | June 23-27 + Aug. 4-8

Real World Robotics | June 2-6 + July 14-18

And many more

Every week-long camp focuses on a different subject, including astronomy, art, S.T.E.A.M., and robotics, each day. Pro tip: Registration is now open, so don’t wait to sign up your little ones for their first-choice camps — trust us, they will thank you.



See the full schedule