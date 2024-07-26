Support Us Button Widget
Embark on a culinary journey during Harvesting Heritage

July 26, 2024 • 
South Carolina State Museum
Chef Amethyst Ganaway speaking into a microphone

Harvesting Heritage highlights creativity, innovation, and artistry in Black foodways throughout South Carolina.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

Calling all foodies, history buffs, and culture enthusiasts.

The South Carolina State Museum kicks off its Harvesting Heritage event series with Chef Amethyst Ganaway next month.

Snack and sip while exploring six South Carolina regions through culinary themes, including:

  • Coastal Connections | Aug. 17 | Learn about seafood sustainability + the health of our local ecosystems.
  • Upstate Fusions | Sept. 21 | Celebrate the culinary traditions of Indigenous + African American people.
  • Black Appalachia | Nov. 16 | Experience cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Get tickets and tasty details.

First Thursday on Main event
Events
Join in on the soccer ball scavenger hunt at this week’s First Thursday on Main event
20 lucky locals will find and get to keep local pieces of art at this week’s First Thursday on Main to celebrate the Rivals in Red game happening between Liverpool + Manchester United on Saturday, Aug. 3.
July 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Richland County Regulators.jpg
City
Unsanctioned Olympic events that Columbia would dominate
If these sports were approved by the International Olympic Committee, Soda City residents would surely take home the gold.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coffee Barista-9139.jpg
Food
5 pro tips from your local baristas
COLAtoday caught up with Indah barista Alyssa T. to find out some pro tips to help customers try something new and have a great coffee experience.
July 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
St. Pat's in Five Points press conference
Music
Local DJ + hip-hop activist, MASTER SPLNTA is coming out with a full-length debut album.
MASTER SPLNTA will perform his album release concert at New Brookland Tavern and will release “DOJO” this August.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Azalea Coffee Bar
Live
Your guide to Columbia’s coffee shops
If you don’t have coffee already in hand, consider this your sign to grab some with our coffee guide, featuring 25+ local coffee shops.
July 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
steelhandsbrewing_1699286752_3230173861503781492_5865462223 (1).jpg
Culture
Local libations: A round of Columbia-centric craft beers
A turn of phrase here, a recognizable COLA nod there — these craft beers found around Soda City take local pride seriously.
July 23, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
thelemonadetwins_1719677831_3401226623372708397_37982047208.png
Food
5 of Cola’s refreshing summer drinks
Don’t sweat the heat, cool down with one of these five cold drinks around Columbia, SC.
July 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
coca-cola in Cola.png
Food
The history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia
What do Coca-Cola, Michael Jordan, and Columbia, SC have in common? Keep reading to find out the history of and ties Coca-Cola has to Columbia.
July 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
rose flight.jpeg
Food
Toast of the town: Drink Up Week has arrived
This week — Monday, July 22-Friday, July 26, 2024 — we’re shining a spotlight on the vibrant drink scene in Columbia.
July 19, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
outoor stage.jpg
Events
Camp Cola Fest: Your ultimate adult “summer camp” experience
Camp Cola Fest: Live music, summer camp vibes, food trucks, and interactive experiences in Columbia, SC on July 27, 12-10 p.m.
July 19, 2024
 · 
David Stringer