Embark on a culinary journey during Harvesting Heritage

Calling all foodies, history buffs, and culture enthusiasts.
The South Carolina State Museum kicks off its Harvesting Heritage event series with Chef Amethyst Ganaway next month.
Snack and sip while exploring six South Carolina regions through culinary themes, including:
- Coastal Connections | Aug. 17 | Learn about seafood sustainability + the health of our local ecosystems.
- Upstate Fusions | Sept. 21 | Celebrate the culinary traditions of Indigenous + African American people.
- Black Appalachia | Nov. 16 | Experience cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains.