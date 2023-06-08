SUBSCRIBE
Culture

8 free things to do in Columbia

You don’t need to spend a lot to have a good day in Columbia. With this guide, you won’t need to spend anything but time.

June 8, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Richland Library auditorium

The Richland Library auditorium offers free family entertainment.

Photo by @jackiepierce91

Table of Contents
Free tours
Family time
Get outside

What’s better than a day in Columbia? Free activities in Columbia. If you’re looking for something to do in the Soda City — but don’t want to open your wallet — we’ve got fun things to do that will suit every interest.

Free tours

The State House, 1100 Gervais St.
Take a free guided tour from Monday through Friday. Walk the 100 year-old floors and witness history in the making.

Anne Frank Center, 1731 College St.
The Anne Frank Center at USC also offers free tours. Explore the life and legacy of Anne Frank through photos, and original artifacts.

Historic Columbia, multiple locations
Residents of Richland and Lexington County can tour a house museum for free, every third Sunday of the month. Can’t make it? Try a self-guided tour instead.

Family time

Richland Library, multiple locations
First stop? Richland Library. Check out the events page for storytimes, craft hours, and classes. There’s something for all ages.

Columbia Fire Museum, 1800 Laurel St.
Take your aspiring firefighter to this one-room exhibit with displays and antiques commemorating the history of Cola’s fire department.

Dense woods in Congaree National Park

Congaree is home to champion trees.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Get outside

Congaree National Park
With its free entry, Congaree National Park is the obvious choice. Check out our guide to the park for everything from getting there to where to fish.

Owens Field Park, 1401 Jim Hamilton Blvd.
There’s a 15,000-sqft outdoor skate park, a pump track, and sports fields — including a Miracle League field (think: a rubberized turf field designed to enable kids with disabilities to safely play baseball).

Or maybe you’re beach bound. In that case, take a day-cation to any one of these five beaches within driving distance.

More from COLAtoday
Crowd experiencing a laser light show at a concert
Sponsored
Friday Night Laser Lights are back for the summer
Sponsored by
285332432_475345931026417_4450231617313287030_n
Culture
COLAtoday is hosting Drink Up in July to celebrate beverages and beverages makers
May 26, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Adopt from Pawmetto Lifeline
Volunteer
Your guide to local animal rescues + shelters across Columbia
May 23, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
mural
Arts
Get involved with public art in Columbia
May 18, 2023
 · 
David Stringer