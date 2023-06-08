8 free things to do in Columbia

What’s better than a day in Columbia? Free activities in Columbia. If you’re looking for something to do in the Soda City — but don’t want to open your wallet — we’ve got fun things to do that will suit every interest.

Free tours

The State House, 1100 Gervais St.

Take a free guided tour from Monday through Friday. Walk the 100 year-old floors and witness history in the making.

Anne Frank Center, 1731 College St.

The Anne Frank Center at USC also offers free tours. Explore the life and legacy of Anne Frank through photos, and original artifacts.

Historic Columbia, multiple locations

Residents of Richland and Lexington County can tour a house museum for free, every third Sunday of the month. Can’t make it? Try a self-guided tour instead.

Family time

Richland Library, multiple locations

First stop? Richland Library. Check out the events page for storytimes, craft hours, and classes. There’s something for all ages.

Columbia Fire Museum, 1800 Laurel St.

Take your aspiring firefighter to this one-room exhibit with displays and antiques commemorating the history of Cola’s fire department.

Congaree is home to champion trees. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Get outside

Congaree National Park

With its free entry, Congaree National Park is the obvious choice. Check out our guide to the park for everything from getting there to where to fish.

Owens Field Park, 1401 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

There’s a 15,000-sqft outdoor skate park, a pump track, and sports fields — including a Miracle League field (think: a rubberized turf field designed to enable kids with disabilities to safely play baseball).

Or maybe you’re beach bound. In that case, take a day-cation to any one of these five beaches within driving distance.

