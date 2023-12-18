Sponsored Content
Culture

Keep the holiday magic going with a trip to the State Museum

December 18, 2023 • 
South Carolina State Museum
Sponsored by
A crowd in a planetarium look up to watch a show about the Northern Lights.

The State Museum is open through New Year’s Eve (only closed Sunday, Dec. 24 + Monday, Dec. 25).

Photos provided by The South Carolina State Museum

Need a break from holiday hosting? The State Museum is open through the new year for Soda Citizens to:

Need one more Santa sighting before the big day? Take the littles to meet Santa Claus at the State Museum on Saturday, Dec. 23, or plan a family trip after Christmas to keep the spirit alive.

See the magic of the State Museum this season

More from COLAtoday
State House Christmas
Culture
Answered: What if a Hallmark holiday movie was filmed in Columbia?
December 13, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State House Christmas
Culture
What if a Hallmark holiday movie was filmed in Columbia?
December 11, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A live band performing at Savage Craft Ale Works
Sponsored
Savage Craft Ale Works is hosting a New Year’s Eve extravaganza
Sponsored by
LTC Hospitality
Sponsored
Celebrate the season with snowfall on the 1600 Block of Main Street
Sponsored by