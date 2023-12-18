Keep the holiday magic going with a trip to the State Museum

Need a break from holiday hosting? The State Museum is open through the new year for Soda Citizens to:



See the Northern Lights in 4K in the museum’s digital dome planetarium show “ Arora

Watch “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Explore four floors of exhibitions

Enjoy immersive fun with “ Shark: A 4D Experience®

Need one more Santa sighting before the big day? Take the littles to meet Santa Claus at the State Museum on Saturday, Dec. 23, or plan a family trip after Christmas to keep the spirit alive.

See the magic of the State Museum this season