The final Friday Night Laser Lights show of the season is happening on Friday, Sept. 20, and it promises to be a spectacle you won’t want to miss.

From 6 to 10 p.m., lasers choreographed to the legendary sounds of Dave Matthews, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, and Phish will take over the South Carolina State Museum’s planetarium.

There will also be brews from Columbia Craft + bites from local food truck Cheese and Thank You.

Buy tickets (before they sell out)