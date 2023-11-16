Sponsored Content
Light up the holiday season with the Fireflies

Now in its second year, this Midlands tradition is back — and it’s bigger + brighter.

November 16, 2023 
Michaela LeungColumbia Fireflies
Columbia Fireflies

Tickets are $10 in November and $12 in December; Children two and under are free; Military members, First Responders, and seniors aged 65+ receive $2 off their ticket with valid ID.

Photo provided by Columbia Fireflies

Table of Contents
For the family
For the adults
For your furry friends

It’s lit, COLA — we’re talking about Segra Park for this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights.

Stop by the stadium now through Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. to get your glow on and participate in activities:

For the family

  • Visits with Santa daily through Dec. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Mason Mondays: Mason the mascot will be available for pictures
  • Tuesday Ugly Sweater Parties: Break out your best ugly holiday sweater and receive a voucher for one free hot chocolate
  • Kids 12 and under will get a voucher for a free hot dog and a drink upon entry — only available on Sundays

For the adults

  • Check out the Vendor Village to shop for holiday gifts
  • Thirsty Thursdays: Enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $1 hot chocolate, $2 domestic draft beer, $3 craft draft beer, and $3 house cocktails

For your furry friends

  • Winter Wag-Along Wednesdays: Bring your four-legged friend to see the lights on Wednesday nights

Bonus: Make the holiday season even more tree-mendous by buying a fresh-cut Christmas tree from Richardson Tree Farm through Dec. 17.

Snag tix and get your glow on

