On Saturday, June 8, the South Carolina State Museum will host an 80th Anniversary D-Day Salute. The event honors the momentous victory of D-Day with:



The opening of a new exhibition, “Shared Sacrifice: South Carolina in World War II”

Live performances by the 282D Army Jazz Band + ColaJazz Foundation

“D-Day and the Moon,” an exclusive planetarium experience

Local eats

Psst... General admission to the event is free for veterans, active military, and their families.

