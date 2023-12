Ring in the new year at Savage Craft’s Nordic Nights New Year’s Eve Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec. 31 with no cover charge.

The brewery opens at noon with live music kicking off at 5 p.m., setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

As midnight approaches, dance the night away on three distinct dance floors, each with its own DJ to keep the energy soaring as the venue transforms into a kaleidoscope of colors.

Bonus: The magic continues with karaoke from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

