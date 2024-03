If you’re a dog lover like us, you probably can’t get enough of your four-legged pals. But did you know that man’s best friend has secret superpowers beyond fetching toys and puppy cuddles?

Get ready for an immersive adventure at the South Carolina State Museum’s Planetarium with “Superpower Dogs”. You’ll witness the incredible bravery of these heroic dogs and their human sidekicks, from fighting crime to saving lives across the globe.

