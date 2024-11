Shake up your week at the South Carolina State Museum during its Holiday Planetarium Lighting this Thursday, Dec. 5. We heard it’s going to snow.

From 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy:



Night sky observing

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D”

Meeting Santa

A light-up reindeer hat activity

The new planetarium show, "Áróra”

Live music from Cola Jazz

Shopping

And more

At the end of the evening, head outside to see the planetarium dome transform into a giant, illuminated snow globe.



Plan your visit